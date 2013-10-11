ROTC Cadets' Stipends For Tuition And Rent Reportedly Halted Amid Government Shutdown

Student cadets across the country participating in the Army’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps — ROTC — are

no longer receiving monthly stipends due to the federal government shutdown, USA Today reports.

Depending on a student’s year in school, monthly stipends can range from $US250 to $US500, according to USA Today. These funds often go towards tuition, rent, and other college-related needs.

While there has been no official military statement about whether this suspension affects all ROTC cadets, several schools — including American University and Minnesota State University — confirmed that students will not be receiving a stipend this month.

Many students took to Twitter to voice their understandable unhappiness with the suspensions:

The shutdown took away our stipend, drill pay and tuition assistance for October. Basically doing ROTC for free :(

— Brittany (@That_GirlBrit) October 10, 2013

not getting my ROTC stipend this month. thanks obama

— Grant (@gmoyer85) October 10, 2013

ROTC scholarship money suspended until further notice. Thats no good.

— Brandon Crossett (@BCrossett) October 7, 2013

No ROTC stipend or drill pay this month. Coooooool.

— Arianna B. (@_amxbailey) October 8, 2013

