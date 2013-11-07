Silk Road Lawyer: The Feds Arrested The Wrong Man

Ross Ulbricht is facing a number of charges related to his alleged involvement in

operating the online drug marketplace Silk Road.

But Ulbricht’s lawyer, Josh Dratel, maintains that Ulbricht simply has no involvement whatsoever.

“He’s a regular person, a loyal friend…someone who has never been in trouble,” Dratel told AP. “We’re denying the charges against him.”

This seems to jibe with what some Reddit users uncovered on Facebook. The following screenshot is a post from one of Ulbricht’s Facebook friends and it firmly maintains his innocence.

