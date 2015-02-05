Ross Ulbricht convicted of running massive illegal drug marketplace Silk Road

The man accused of running the world’s largest online narcotics emporium was convicted on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. He faces life in prison.

The jury deliberated for 3 1/2 hours before finding Ross Ulbricht, 30, guilty of running the website as Dread Pirate Roberts.

Ulbricht was arrested by the FBI at a public library in San Francisco in October 2013. After many delays, his trial began in Manhattan on Jan. 13.

Prosecutors accused Ulbricht of being Dread Pirate Roberts, the founder and operator of the Silk Road website. Ulbricht pleaded not guilty to charges of hacking, money laundering, and narcotics trafficking, and continued to deny that he was Dread Pirate Roberts up until the very end.



Ulbricht’s defence team, led by defence attorney Joshua Dratel, conceded for the first time that Ulbricht was in fact the founder of Silk Road, but had long since given up control of the site when he was arrested in October 2013. The prosecution, led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Serrin Turner and Timothy Howard, denied this, saying that Ulbricht was caught red-handed, “literally with his fingers at the keyboard, running the Silk Road” when agents surrounded him.



