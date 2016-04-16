26-year-old Dodgers rookie pitcher works as a stockbroker in the offseason

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie starting pitcher Ross Stripling’s pitching isn’t his only impressive feat.

The 26-year-old doesn’t have a win to his name yet, but he’s blown away the baseball world in his first two career starts, with a 2.03 ERA and 0.75 WHIP.

Equally as impressive, when Stripling isn’t on the mound, he works as a licensed stockbroker for a financial management firm called Wunderlich Securities, as he told Sports on Earth’s Dani Wexelman.

“I’m actually a licensed stockbroker,” Stripling said. “I work for a company called Wunderlich Securities in the offseason and do money management.”

According to Wexelman, while Stripling, who was a finance major at Texas A&M, was recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2015, he began studying for his Series 7 test to earn his licence to trade. He passed three months later, just before Spring Training. His boss at Wunderlich, Matthew Houston, told Wexelman that Stripling’s score was “so high.”

According to Wexelman, Stripling invested his signing bonus into stock for Under Armour, Apple, and Facebook.

Stripling also believes that his background in maths helps him analyse stats and analytics for opponents. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis agrees, telling ESPN’s Doug Padilla, “I think it’s the investment banker in him who likes looking at numbers and stats and finding out who are the bulls and who are the bears. He’s trying to find out which market he wants to pitch to that night.”

Between the promising start to his career and his knowledge of financial management, Stripling looks poised to have a successful, fruitful time in MLB.

