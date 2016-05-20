Ross Stores is getting rocked after lacklustre earnings

Bob Bryan

Ross Stores stock is tumbling Thursday after the company reported another set of lacklustre retail earnings.

Results were mixed against expectations as profits came in right in line at $0.73 per share. Sales were light both in total, at $3.09 billion versus $3.12 billion expected, and comparable store sales growth, 2% versus projections of 2.4%.

In response to the news, the stock dropped nearly 10% in after-hours trading but has since bounced back and is down a little less than 7% as of 4:12 p.m. ET.

