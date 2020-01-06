We visited Ross and saw why its messy stores haven't prevented the discount chain from thriving

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Ross sells a variety of popular brands for less.

Discount stores like Ross and TJ Maxx are winning the retail game.

As foot traffic in malls and shopping centres decline, retailers have been hit with slowing sales – at least 9,300 stores were expected to close in 2019.

But as the retail apocalypse rages on, discount stores like Ross are winning over shoppers.

Ross Stores Inc. historically posts strong sales. Most recently, the company reported an 8% rise in third-quarter sales to $US3.8 billion in November. The store attracts shoppers with its wide array of designer and popular brands for less than the regular price.

We visited a Ross store in Davie, Florida and saw why the company is doing so well. There were a lot of great discounted options in the store, from Adidas sneakers to an Adrianna Papell dress. Despite the messy and somewhat disorganized store, we understood why the chain is thriving as other retailers struggle.

Here’s what we saw:

We stopped by a Ross store in Davie, Florida.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

At the front of the store, we could opt for a classic blue shopping cart or one of these smaller baskets to hold our items.

We visited the store around the holidays, so we were not surprised to see some tables of seasonal items and gift ideas at the front of the store.

On our right, we saw different items on display beneath a sign that highlighted the option to find designer brands for less.

The women’s shoe section was neatly organised by shoe size, for the most part.

We found some popular, name-brand shoes here, including these Adidas sneakers.

Nearby, a massive collection of designer bags and purses caught our attention.

This Tommy Hilfiger bag, originally marked at $US78, was going for just $US19.99.

Nearby, there was a sizable area of bath and body products, which seemed a little random.

There was also a jewellery counter with some eye-catching items behind a glass display.

However, it soon became clear that the majority of the store was set up with racks upon racks of clothes.

The racks were organised by size and style and it seemed impossible to search through it all.

In the women’s section, this silver Adrianna Papell gown stood out to us. It was originally marked at $US199 but was selling for just $US29.99, which we thought was a steal.

In the men’s section, we found some more sneakers with names we recognised, like Nike and Converse All-Star.

But as we continued through the store, we noticed that some areas were plagued with mess and disorganization.

Without the mess, the cluttered set-up of the store was already overwhelming.

And in some sections — like this furniture area — it seemed like there was little thought given to how the display of the pieces appeared on the floor.

Some shelves were totally empty …

… while other sections seemed to be bursting with merchandise.

Despite the disorganization, it was hard to not be impressed with the vast array of merchandise for sale.

Though Ross’ tagline is “Dress for Less,” we found a lot more than clothes here. Ross sold everything from food …

… to artwork …

… to pet goods.

The checkout lines seemed to move rather quickly, which was a pleasant surprise.

Despite the cluttered store, it was easy to see why Ross is doing so well amid store closures and declining foot traffic. For shoppers looking for quality with a discount, Ross is a huge draw.

