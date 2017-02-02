US

ROSS PEROT, JR: Why Rex Tillerson makes me optimistic about US-Russia relations

Brett LoGiurato, Graham Flanagan

Business Insider Executive Editor Brett LoGiurato sat down with Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot, Jr. at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

He asked the Dallas-based billionaire what he thinks of Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson’s chances of mending the strained relationship between the United States and Russia.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.