How Ross Perot Jr. became the first person to fly a helicopter around the world -- no thanks to Russia

DAVOS, Switzerland — We caught up with Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot Jr. at the World Economic Forum annual meeting. If you’re somewhat familiar with Perot Jr., you probably know him as the son of billionaire Texan businessman H. Ross Perot Sr., who ran for president in 1992.

A billionaire in his own right, the younger Perot is also an accomplished helicopter pilot, who in 1982 set the world record for becoming the first person — along with his co-pilot Jay Coburn — to circumnavigate the globe in a helicopter.

We asked Perot to share his memories of the historic flight that earned him an audience with President Reagan.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.