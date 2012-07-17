Right Now, Ross Levinsohn Is Deciding Whether Or Not To Stay At Yahoo

Photo: Flickr/DFarber

Yahoo hired Marissa Mayer as its CEO today. Doing so, it displaced interim CEO Ross Levinsohn, whom lots of people thought would be great for the job long term.So is Levinsohn sticking around?



We hear from a source close to Yahoo that he doesn’t know yet and neither does Yahoo. We hear he is a valued member of the team as Yahoo’s president of Americas, but that it wouldn’t be a shock if he wanted to leave because he feels passed over.

Marc Andreessen put it best in an exclusive Q&A earlier tonight.

“He’s in the catbird seat right now. They’re either going to pay him a lot of money to stay there or he’s immediately the number one candidate for any other job.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.