Yahoo's former CEO just bought a $3.35 million home in Los Angeles -- take a look inside

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The decked-out backyard is just one perk that this home boasts.

Ross Levinsohn — Yahoo’s former head of global media and interim CEO who was famously replaced by Marissa Mayer in 2012 — is apparently trading homes in Los Angeles.

He just sold the Brentwood home he’s owned since 2011, selling it for $7.65 million in an off-market deal, property records on OpenHouse Realty show.

That’s more than $2 million more than the $5.625 million he paid for it five years ago.

Just a few days later, according to property records, a trust linked to Levinsohn was behind the purchase of another Los Angeles home, this one for $3.35 million. Levinsohn’s new home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 3,330 square feet of space.

It’s about half the size of his former home, but it’s still quite nice. Levinsohn was recently reported to be one of the bidders interested in buying Yahoo’s core business.

Betty-Jo Tilley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices had the listing.

Like Levinsohn's former home, this one is also in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. It's designed in the Mediterranean style. It recently underwent an extensive renovation and has beautiful hardwood floors. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The living room comes complete with its own fireplace. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Another seating area leads to the open kitchen. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The kitchen has Sub-Zero appliances and a Wolf range, and it's covered in Calacatta gold marble. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services This dining area looks out onto the backyard. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Outside, you'll find a pool, a spa, and plenty of space for summertime entertaining. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The home has four bedrooms, all of which let in tons of natural light. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The master bedroom has its own fireplace. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Here's another of those bedrooms. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services One of those bedrooms could be turned into a guest room or office, like the setup seen here. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Built-in bookshelves make it easy to display keepsakes. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The five bathrooms are sleek and covered with marble. This one has a freestanding tub. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

