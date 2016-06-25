Yahoo's former CEO just bought a $3.35 million home in Los Angeles -- take a look inside

Ross Levinsohn — Yahoo’s former head of global media and interim CEO who was famously replaced by Marissa Mayer in 2012 — is apparently trading homes in Los Angeles.
He just sold the Brentwood home he’s owned since 2011, selling it for $7.65 million in an off-market deal, property records on OpenHouse Realty show.
That’s more than $2 million more than the $5.625 million he paid for it five years ago.
Just a few days later, according to property records, a trust linked to Levinsohn was behind the purchase of another Los Angeles home, this one for $3.35 million. Levinsohn’s new home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 3,330 square feet of space.
It’s about half the size of his former home, but it’s still quite nice. Levinsohn was recently reported to be one of the bidders interested in buying Yahoo’s core business.
Betty-Jo Tilley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices had the listing.
Like Levinsohn's former home, this one is also in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. It's designed in the Mediterranean style. It recently underwent an extensive renovation and has beautiful hardwood floors.
