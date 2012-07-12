Ross Levinsohn Expected To Be Made Permanent Yahoo CEO, Possibly Today -- REPORT

Yahoo is expected to name Ross Levinsohn CEO, Dawn C. Chmielewski and Jessica Guynn at the LA Times report.



Yahoo’s board is meeting today, and it is expected to make it official.

Right now, Levinsohn is “interim” CEO. If the board picks him, he’ll be permanent CEO.

Levinsohn is pretty much the only choice for Yahoo at this point, if previous reports are accurate. Yahoo was down to Levinsohn or Jason Kilar of Hulu for CEO. Kilar says he declined the interview.

