Ross Douthat: Here's How To Understand Obama's Hand In Glove Relationship With Big Business

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat writes today about my brother Tim’s book, Obamanomics. It is, he writes, the perfect refutation of Keith Olbermann’s recent claim that “corporations, by definition, lean to the right.”



Douthat goes on to write:

The hand-in-glove relationship between a Democratic administration and certain precincts of corporate America is one of the major stories of the Obama era. And if you want to know why the Department of Energy has become a venture capital firm, or what happened to Barack Obama’s pledge to allow American consumers to buy their drugs from overseas, or why the health care bill looks, well, the way it looks, Carney’s book is a good place to start.

Carney is more stringently libertarian than I am — more anti-TARP, for instance, and more thoroughgoingly critical of the welfare state in general. But his kind of libertarian populism is a important counterweight to what’s been happening in Washington across the last twelve months. His analysis represents the cogent version of the inchoate angst that’s gripped the conservative base of late. And both conservatism and the country would be better off if it enjoyed wide an audience as say, Glenn Beck’s nightly forays into performance art.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.