Ross Cameron delivered a bizarre speech about women while wearing a Donald Trump hat on Sky

Former Liberal MP Ross Cameron, now a Sky News political commentator, delivered a bizarre defence of Donald Trump last night, arguing the US Republican presidential candidate’s 2005 behaviour was “a victory for women”.

A leaked recording emerged over the weekend in which Trump said he tried to seduce a married woman not long after he’d married his third wife, Melania.

“I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there,” he said.

Trump continued:

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it.”

He went on to detail his technique, which included “grab them by the p…y. You can do anything.”

He subsequently apologised.

But last night Cameron, a devout Christian during his eight years in Canberra before losing his Western Sydney seat in 2004, railed against what he called “a tsunami of sanctimony” from “the greatest bunch of hypocrites” attacking Trump.

.@RossCameron4 responds to comments made by Donald Trump about women on @pm_live https://t.co/vI5cKmOpNE — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 10, 2016

Cameron stripped off his shirt to reveal a Trump t-shirt underneath, then donned a red Trump baseball cap, declaring “the Trump conversation, what it tells you is that in the private moment, at the end of the day, when the bloke is sitting down with his mates, the thing that his mind turns to is the female of the species”.

Expanding on his theory, he continued: “The female is the celestial body around which the male orbits.”

“She is the dominant figure in human history. The rise and fall of civilisations may be renamed ‘who gets the girl’.”

Fellow panelist Janine Perrett’s face leaves no doubt about her feelings on Cameron’s take.

Watch it below:

This was unforgettable TV. Starring @RossCameron4 with cameos from @SkyNewsRicho and Janine Perrett. I've watched it back 5 times @PMOnAir pic.twitter.com/IBAMIoKuov — BenFordham (@BenFordham) October 10, 2016

