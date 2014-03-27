Everton Player's Goal After A 70-Yard Solo Run Is Straight Out Of A Video Game

NBCSports Where Barkley started his run.

Everton’s 20-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley scored one of the goals of the year in the Premier League on Tuesday.

He took the ball behind the halfway line and bolted down the field on an incredible solo run before burying a left-footed shot in the back of the net.

One of the great joys of playing video games like “FIFA 14” is running all over the place with one guy and trying to score a crazy goal that would be impossible in real life. Barkley did it in real life.

The 70-yard run was so long that parts of it had to be cut out so it would fit in a 6-second Vine (full video below):

Wow:

Your browser does not support iframes.

