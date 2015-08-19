Rosie O'Donnell's 17-year-old daughter is missing

Michael Loccisano/Getty Rosie O’Donnel’s daughter has been missing since Tuesday, August 11.

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter is missing, according to the comedian’s official website.

Chelsea O’Donnell, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, August 11. Nyack, New York police authorities have been searching for her in the Rockland County area since Sunday, August 16.

These details may help in identifying Chelsea:

Chelsea was was wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie, dark ripped blue jeans, women’s grey converse sneakers and a black backpack.

She as a large tattoo on her right side of a dream catcher with the word “Breathe.”

She left her home with her six-month-old therapy dog. The dog’s name is Bear, a terrier weighing 9 lbs, with brown and black fur.

Time is of the essence as “Chelsea stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention.”

O’Donnell tweeted the following, with a photo of Chelsea:

chelsea and her dog bear – last seen in nyack ny – may be in NYC – please call 845-358-0206 or 911 pic.twitter.com/1jXbNxravZ — Rosie (@Rosie) August 18, 2015

If you have any information, please contact authorities at 845-358-0206 or 911.

