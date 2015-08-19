Rosie O'Donnell's teen daughter has been found after missing for a week

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, has been found after her mother alerted the public on Tuesday that the teen had been missing for a week.

The comedian tweeted out an update later on Tuesday:

chelsea has been found and is safe in police custody – thank u all for the help and light #missingchildren

— Rosie (@Rosie) August 18, 2015

As Business Insider reported earlier on Tuesday, Chelsea had last been seen on Tuesday, August 11. Nyack, New York police authorities had been searching for her in the Rockland County area since Sunday, August 16.

It was also believed that she had somehow made it to New York City.

She left her home with her six-month-old therapy dog. The dog’s name is Bear, a terrier weighing 9 lbs, with brown and black fur.

To add even more urgency to the situation, Chelsea had stopped taking her medicine and was in need of medical attention.

O’Donnell alerted her more than 800,000 followers that her daughter was missing with the following tweet:

chelsea and her dog bear – last seen in nyack ny – may be in NYC – please call 845-358-0206 or 911 pic.twitter.com/1jXbNxravZ — Rosie (@Rosie) August 18, 2015

NOW WATCH: Watch the incredible rescue at sea of a man who was missing for 66 days



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.