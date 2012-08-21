Rosie O'Donnell Suffers A Heart Attack

Rosie O’Donnell, 50, just revealed to People Magazine that she suffered a serious heart attack last week.



“She is now home and resting comfortably. She is very, very lucky,” O’Donnell’s rep tells the mag.

The former talk show host says her survival is due to quick Internet research on her painful symptoms and a Bayer aspirin— which she remembered was recommended in the medication’s TV ads.

“Thank god/saved by a tv commercial/literally,” O’Donnell wrote Monday on her blog.

Read the full post, in poem form, below:

my heart attack

August 20, 2012

its a semi-sunny monday the light bouncing off the flat hudson mish is sitting next to me i am happy to be alive last week i had a heart attack here is what happened on tuesday morning while walking in a parking lot in nyack i heard a loud commanding voice “can u help me” more of a demand than request a challenge – a plea i turned and saw an enormous woman struggling to get out of her car she was stuck “can u help me? she asked again as i walked toward her “oh u r rosie odonnell” yes i am the ghost of christmas future me – if i did not wake there r no accidents i thought as i braced myself and lifted her it was not easy but together we did it she was up and on her way with gratitude a few hours later my body hurt i had an ache in my chest both my arms were sore everything felt bruised muscular – i thought strained or pulled tissue i went about my day the pain persisted i became nauseous my skin was clammy i was very very hot i threw up maybe this is a heart attack i googled womens heart attack symptoms i had many of them but really? – i thought – naaaa i took some bayer aspirin thank god saved by a tv commercial literally i did not call 911 50% of women having heart attacks never call 911 200,000 women die of heart attacks every year in the US by some miracle i was not one of them the next day i went to a cardiologist the dr did an EKG and sent me to the hospital where a stent was put in my LAD was 99% blocked they call this type of heart attack the Widow maker i am lucky to be here know the symptoms ladies listen to the voice inside the one we all so easily ignore CALL 911 save urselfxxx

