Rosie O'Donnell says she's happy to play Trump's controversial strategist Steve Bannon on 'SNL'

Donald Trump’s longtime enemy and a target of his in the 2016 presidential debates, Rosie O’Donnell, just announced via Twitter that she is available to play the role of mysterious and highly controversial Trump strategist Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.”

People on social media suggested O’Donnell for the role, and she responded enthusiastically.

For now the Grim Reaper plays Steve Bannon on “SNL,” in a dark joke about the strategist, though we don’t know who’s under the costume. In the next sketch starring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump — and hopefully Melissa McCarthy as press secretary Sean Spicer, given her hilarious performance over the weekend — the Grim Reaper could show up and remove the mask, revealing O’Donnell.

On Sunday morning, O’Donnell sang McCarthy’s praises after seeing her performance as Spicer.

If this whole thing plays out, it would not be surprising to see angry tweets about it from Trump’s personal Twitter account.

The feud between the two started in 2006 when O’Donnell criticised Trump on “The View,” and the two tweet criticisms of each other often. Trump has called O’Donnell “a real loser” and “a woman out of control.”

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw

— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

