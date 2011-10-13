Even Rosie O'Donnell Can't Save Oprah's Network (Neither Can Oprah, For That Matter)

Yikes.



Turns out platform is everything. At least where Rosie O’Donnell and Oprah Winfrey are concerned.

O’Donnell debuted her much-ballyhooed new talk show on OWN on Monday night and the ratings are less than inspiring. The LA Times reports that O’Donnell pulled in 470,000 total viewers.

That’s less than Erin Burnett‘s new CNN show drew on her first night.

However, it’s on higher than what Keith Olbermann averaged in his first week on Current. That said, Current is available in 30 million homes whereas OWN reaches 80 million homes.

But it gets worse.

‘Oprah’s Lifeclass,’ Winfrey’s newest show for the network and the one she’s been pumping up for weeks now, only drew 330,000 people.

One wonders how much Oprah is regretting not going the Glenn Beck route and launching a paid access channel. 330,000 people willing to pay $10/mth would be considered a raging success (Beck signed up 230,000 before his show even launching guaranteeing him a revenue of $20 million this year alone).

As is, Oprah’s second act appears to be confirming the old adage that there are no second acts in American life.

