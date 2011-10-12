Rosie O'Donnell Debuts Her New Show, Wastes No Time Slamming Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Welcome back, Rosie.



O’Donnell debuted her new evening talk show on Oprah‘s OWN network last night and in case you think her time away from television has softened her up…think again.

In a musical number (featuring topless male dancers) Rosie explained (at the behest of ‘audience member’ Suze Orman) how she got to the west side of Chicago.

O’Donnell — who frequently and infamously battled with her co-hosts — dropped in this line: “Remember my problems on ‘The View? I told Hasselbeck a thing or two! Oy vey.”

And then summing up what Oprah must also be thinking: “I hope that I survive…did we mention that the show is live?”

Watch below.



