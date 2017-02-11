Rosie O'Donnell just teased a possible 'SNL' appearance as a Trump adviser in a big way

Just a few days after announcing her interest in portraying White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on “SNL” via Twitter, Rosie O’Donnell further confirmed her interest (or a possible appearance in this weekend’s episode) in a huge way.

O’Donnell just changed her default picture on Twitter to an image of herself as Steve Bannon. The hairline, the wig, the make-up — everything is spot-on.

If she actually does replace the grim reaper as Bannon on “SNL” over the weekend, it will likely be another long weekend at the White House after Michelle McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression reportedly irked the administration. There’s no official word on whether she’ll replace the grim reaper’s role as Bannon on “SNL” this weekend, but we’ll wait on Saturary night for a surprise cameo.

