HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rosie O'Donnell Bought A $2.5 Million Townhouse In Chicago To Be Near The Set Of Her New Show

Rosie O’Donnell will return to daytime television to host a talk show on The Oprah Winfrey Network, and hosting a new show isn’t the only life change coming her way.

The new show films in Chicago,  and O’Donnell originally said she’d commute from New York, where she currently lives (via The Real Estalker). 

But according to the Chicago Tribune, O’Donnell is in contract for a $2.5 million townhouse on West Grace Street in the Windy City.

The home is a 6,000 square foot brick and limestone townhouse on an extra-wide lot in the Lakeview neighbourhood on the north side of Chicago.

The three-story house has five bedrooms, five baths, and two half baths.

The ceilings are 11 feet tall, and the house features an open-plan kitchen and family room. Other amenities include a heated three car garage, butler’s pantry and 2,000 square feet roof terrace.

The family room

The kitchen features an island, and a butler's pantry off the side

The kitchen has marble counter tops

The butler's pantry

The kitchen and family room have an open floor plan

We like the moulded ceilings

There's lots of seating in her new pad

Media room

A perfect place for Rosie to watch all her favourite talk shows

Rosie's new home office

The living room

The formal dining room

The exercise room

A child's bedroom

The master bedroom

The master bath

The outdoor patio

Outdoor living room

The roof deck

Prefer the West Coast?

