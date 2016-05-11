A former Victoria's Secret model reveals her 'brutal' new diet

It’s hard work being a Victoria’s model.

But apparently, it doesn’t get any easier after the models walk the runway.

Former Victoria’s Secret runway model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told InStyle that she has started a “brutal” new diet.

“Recently, I decided to try a diet plan by a doctor called Dr. Nigma Talib, and she is actually a naturopath, and she believes that good skin and well being starts with the gut,” Huntington-Whiteley told the website. “And so she said to me, ‘If you want to get on my plan, you have to cut out sugar, dairy, gluten, and alcohol.’ And I’m not gonna lie, it’s been brutal. It’s been a really big challenge. It took a couple of weeks to kind of get into it.”

She said that it’s “certainly not something that would be realistic to keep up all year round, but it’s made me much more mindful of my choices.”

She said that she will be “definitely introducing some cakes, and some cheese, and some wine” to her diet in the future.

It sounds similar to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s highly restrictive diet — which was recently on sale for $200.

For the full InStyle video interview, click here.

