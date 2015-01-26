Rosie Batty Is Now Australian Of The Year For Her Courage After The Death Of Her Son At The Hands Of His Father

Australian Local Hero Juliette Wright, Australian of the Year Rosie Batty, Young Australian of the Year Drisana Levitzke-Gray and Senior Australian of the Year Jackie French. Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Rosie Batty, a relentless campaigner against against family violence after her son became a victim, is Australian of the Year.

“I would like to dedicate this award to my beautiful son, Luke,” she said. Her 11-year-old died at the hands of his father in a very public assault.

Rosie Batty with her award. Stefan Postles/Getty Images)

Author Jackie French from New South Wales has been named Senior Australian of the Year, 21-year-old Drisana Levitzke-Gray from Western Australia, who was born deaf, is the Young Australian of the Year and Juliette Wright, the founder of GIVIT, to ensure quality goods get to where they are most needed, is Australia’s Local Hero.

