Here's The Trailer For Jon Stewart's Directorial Debut 'Rosewater'

Last year, Jon Stewart took three months off from his late-night series “The Daily Show” to work on his directorial debut.

Now, the first trailer for his film, “Rosewater,” is out and it already looks like an Oscar contender.

Based on the 2011 book “Then They Came for Me: A Family’s Story of Love, Captivity and Survival” by Maziar Bahari and Aimee Molloy, Stewart wrote the screenplay about Bahari, a journalist who was captured, imprisoned, and tortured while on a trip to cover Iran’s presidential elections. The only way in which he can identify his captor is by the scent of rosewater.

According to the New York Times, the film is estimated to cost between $US30-$40 million to make.

The film, from distributor Open Road Films, will have a limited release in theatres November 7.

