Suspect Apprehended Following Shooting Of 4 Police Officers In Sacramento Suburb

The suspect sought in the shooting of four police officers was peacefully apprehended early Saturday after a manhunt and hours-long standoff, CBS Local reports.

Police were in contact and had surrounded a home that 32-year-old Samuel Duran allegedly broke into during the manhunt.

A robot was sent into the home around 11 p.m. Friday and Duran finally emerged peacefully at around 12:30 a.m.

“We have him locked down to an area of Sixth Street and Hampton,” Roseville Police Lt. Cal Walstad said in a press conference Friday, according to Sacramento Bee. “SWAT officers are involved and they are talking with him on the telephone.”

The first officer shot around 3 p.m. was with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and transported to a local hospital. At around 5:10 p.m. three officers with the Roseville Police Department were also wounded and taken to the hospital.

Roseville’s official Twitter account described three officers, including the ICE officer, in stable condition, and the fourth in serious condition.

“Obviously [there is] a tremendous amount of concern for our fallen officers that were shot, and the ICE officer that was shot,” Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn told CBS Local on Saturday. ” … We’re just hoping they recover quickly.”

An ICE spokesperson told AP the officers were involved in a “joint law enforcement action.”

During the manhunt and standoff, the official Twitter account of Roseville Police Department tweeted that police had been searching for the suspect for about a week. The account also warned residents to stay in their homes and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

