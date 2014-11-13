Rosetta Scientist Pisses Off Twitter With A Shirt Covered In Half-Naked Women

All of humanity made history today by landing a spacecraft on a comet.

Unfortunately, many of the women following that development — and a few men, too — were made to feel pretty unwelcome in the space exploration sphere when one of the people leading the mission decided to show up to talk about it wearing a shirt covered in dozens of half-naked women.

Let me rephrase previous tweet: Sent a probe to a comet, millions are watching. Only a douchbag would wear this shirt pic.twitter.com/ObYBqTopgY

— Henry Legg (@PhysicsHenry) November 12, 2014

After Rosetta Project Scientist Matt Taylor wore the shirt while talking to reporters during a global livestream of the comet landing, people watching took to Twitter in frustration:

No no women are toooootally welcome in our community, just ask the dude in this shirt. https://t.co/r88QRzsqAm pic.twitter.com/XmhHKrNaq5

— Rose Eveleth (@roseveleth) November 12, 2014

No RT @yannisp This is the scientific head of operations for the ESA’s rosetta project. Cool shirt for an engineer :) pic.twitter.com/DvlzxylBHR

— A Geek Mum (Shannon) (@ageekmom) November 12, 2014

Contrast the feeling you get seeing this guy in a shirt that objectifies women to this image from the Mars mission control room in India when that country launched its first orbiter to the Red Planet earlier this year.

Women a strong presence in India’s Mars mission control room, #Mangalyaan (pic by NDTV): http://t.co/QBSmSTYtCk pic.twitter.com/vAzYWi3maq

— Anil Ananthaswamy (@anilananth) September 24, 2014

Interestingly, Taylor recently participated in a live online chat with the Wall Street Journal in which he was asked how he gained acceptance in such a respected field while sporting sleeve-length tattoos.

He responded, “The people I work with don’t judge me by my looks but only by the work I have done and can do. Simple.”

If only women could hope to someday be judged that way too.

