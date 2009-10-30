Gary Rosenberger: Placement Agents Still Disappointed With Demand For Temp Work

Yesterday the ASA came out and said that demand for temp staffing was starting to tick up, but not everyone shares that view:



EconoPlay: Gary Rosenberger’s survey of placement industry professionals shows that despite ongoing incremental improvement, the labour market remained very weak in October. The tone of comments was quite mixed. Some contacts were disappointed, noting that the normal seasonal ramp-up in orders was muted and short. A number of other contacts pointed out that firms are not hiring permanent workers, but temporary workers are in greater demand in several industries. There was a smattering of comments consistent with our view that firms have cut their payrolls to the bone and will not be able to increase output without adding workers. Indeed, several contacts noted that layoffs seem to be pretty much over.

However, placement agencies are not yet seeing much in the way of actual hiring. Thus, there is some support for our optimism that payrolls are still on a glide path toward flat in the next few months, but there is not yet any hard evidence to support our expectation that net hiring will be surprisingly strong in 2010 (that’s OK, we would not expect to see that yet, but we will need to see movement by the beginning of 2010).

