Rosenberg: Yes, The ECRI IS Forecasting A Double Dip, And We'll Have Negative GDP By Q4

In his latest note, Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg makes a long and compelling argument that we are heading for a double dip,a nd that we’ll see a “negative print” on GDP by Q4.Note that this discussion has been spurred by the recent weakness in the ECRI leading economic indicators, which even ECRI says is not forecasting a double dip. (See here).



The smoothed ECRI leading economic index fell in the opening week in June

for the fifth week in a row and now down in nine of the past 10. The index,

went from +0.3% to -3.5%, the weakest it has been in a year. After predicting

the V-shaped recovery we got briefly in the inventory-led GDP data when the

index soared off the bottom in late 2008, at -3.5%, we can safely say that this

barometer is now signalling an 80% chance of a double-dip recession. It is

one thing to slip to or fractionally below the zero line, but a -3.5% reading has

only sent off two head-fakes in the past, while accurately foreshadowing seven

recessions — with a three month lag. Keep your eye on the -10 threshold, for

at that level, the economy has gone into recession … only 100% of the time

Suffice it to say, when the ECRI was drifting lower in 2007, it got to -3.5%,

where are we are now, in November and unbeknownst to the consensus at the

time that a recession was only one month away. Remember that the

economics community did not call for recession until after Lehman collapsed

— nine months after it started; and go back to 2001, and the consensus did

not call for recession until after 9/11 and again the economy had been in

recession for a good six months). We should probably point out here that real

M3 has contracted at the fastest rate since the early 1930s, as John Williams

has published, and declines in the broad money measured has foreshadowed

every recession in the past seven decades.

To be sure, the Fed has not raised rates and the yield curve is steep but there

has been a visible tightening in financial market conditions that poses a

significant risk for what has been a very fragile recovery in dire need of

recurring rounds of policy stimulus. The widening in credit spreads and

decline in the stock market represent a sizeable increase in the debt and

equity cost of capital. The Fed has stopped expanding its balance sheet (and

now we have Fed presidents Hoenig clamoring for rate hikes and Plosser for

reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet) and end of the housing tax

credits implies a major withdrawal of federal government support at a time

when restraint is accelerating at the State and local levels (the States have a

$127.4 billion aggregate deficit to close for the fiscal year beginning July 1st

so right there we have a one-percentage point drag on baseline GDP growth).

The data suggest that we are now seeing the consumer sputter with what

looks like a very weak handoff into the third quarter. The housing sector is

collapsing again. The export-import data are pointing to a sudden

deceleration in two-way trade flows. Commercial real estate is dead in the

water. Bank credit is in freefall right now (down 0.3% or $32 billion in the first

week of June — the third decline in a row and has now contracted in six of the

past seven weeks and at an 11% annual rate. In the last three weeks, bank

credit has contracted a total of $119bln, which is the steepest decline since

the week of November 19, 2008 when the economy was deep in recession.

So what’s next?

There is still something left in the tank as far as capex and inventory

investment is concerned, but by the fourth quarter, we could well be looking at

a flat or even negative GDP print. This is exactly what happened in the second

half of 2002, when by the end of the year real GDP converged in real final

sales near the 0% mark after a sharp but truncated mini-inventory cycle. That

may not have been classified as a double-dip recession, but it was a growth

collapse nonetheless — an aborted recovery for a consensus that went into the

second half of that year, much like this one, with a consensus forecast of 3%

real economic growth. The lesson, is that expectations had surpassed reality

to such an extent that it didn’t even take another recession to take the equity

market down to new lows, which happened in October 2002 (not October

2001!), fully 11 months after the downturn officially ended.

Not only are the economists calling for 3% real growth, which would imply

something close to 4-5% nominal GDP growth, but the consensus among

equity analysts is that we will end up seeing over 30% operating EPS growth to

a new high of $95.59 for 2011. But there are a couple of points worth making

here. The bottom-up crowd is never that good at predicting where profits are

going to be heading at the best of times, but at turning points in the economy

it is awful — overestimating earnings by an average of nearly 20%. So we

could easily be closer to $75 for next year’s EPS than $95. And, even $75

may be a stretch when you consider that there is not a snowball’s chance in

hell that we are going to see earnings outstrip nominal GDP by a factor of six

in the coming year. This type of earnings is always possible at the trough in

profit margins, but we are coming off the third highest level on record —

coming off the trough, historically, corporate earnings jump 17% the next year.

At the peak, profits actually tend to decline 6% in the ensuing 12 months —

imagine what that number becomes when you come off peak margins and

head into a recession at the same time. It’s not a pretty picture.

A double-dip, admittedly, is not yet a sure thing but I am definitely warming to

the view. As an aside, I spent a memorable weekend with Gary Shilling,

Nouriel Roubini and Marc Faber, and not even these “bears” believe the

economy will double dip. I should add that we were joined by Louise Yamada

and Fred Hickey — all legends.

Suffice it to say that there is probably a greater chance that profits go down

than meet the consensus estimate, especially considering the deflationary

shock out of Europe as well as the tremendous headwind for foreign-derived

corporate earnings from the recent surge in the U.S. dollar. So from our lens,

slapping on a 12x forward multiple on a range of corporate earnings of $60-75

leaves quite a bit of downside potential in a market that is still priced for too

much growth, and 20% overvalued on a Shiller normalized real P/E basis.

Judging by Felix Zuluaf’s comments in the Barron’s Roundtable, we would

have to assume that his maths would not be far off — he sees book value

justifying a move towards 500!

