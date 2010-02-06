Rosenberg: This Is A Real Correction, S&P Headed To 912

David Rosenber tends to be pretty bearish in his tone, though it’s been a while since we’ve seen him offer a real, numerical forecast.



That changed today:

This is a stock market that is as overpriced as it was heading into the October

1987 crash and as the case back then, it wasn’t about the fundamentals but

about policy discord between the U.S., Japan and Germany. A market priced for

perfection requires perfection on all fronts.

The comments on Fast Money were that the fundamentals hadn’t changed —

this selloff is pure emotion. Really? We had a 70% rally from the March low in

advance of any serious turn in the economic data — this was purely a bear

market rally that was rooted in the technicals (and short coverings). How do we

know? Because at the January 19 high in the S&P 500 of 1150 it had

completed a 50% retracement off the slide from the October 2007 highs to the

March 2009 trough.

Now, since this is a technically-driven market, we are bound to get a 50%

reversal of the bear market rally, which would take us to 912 on the S&P 500 —

so keep your seatbelts on. We had been warning for a while that too much

complacency had set in, and what happens when the market shoots up 70%

without taking any serious break along the way? Investors tend to believe that

we are into some sustainable new parabolic bull run.

Meanwhile, its seems that Mr. Market had already started to top out back in

mid-September, yet so many pundits still believed we were still in the throes of a

bull phase market even though a vivid topping formation was becoming

increasingly evident. How about that slide in bond yields yesterday? In the

realm of technical analysis, a break towards 3.2% on the U.S. 10-year Treasury

note yield cannot be ruled out over the near-term.

