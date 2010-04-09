Rosenberg: The Only Story Is Deflation, And Consumer Spending Is Only Up Due To Mortgage Walkaways

In this morning’s Breakfast With Dave note, David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff hits on a theme we discussed the other day, about the impact of Obama’s “Extend & Pretend” mortgage policy.



As originally argued by Paul Jackson at HousingWire, it’s the fact that millions of families are essentially living mortgage-free which explains the seeming disconnect between sagging housing and rebounding consumer spending.

Here’s Rosie:

There is no better real-world example of this than in the airline business. Have a

look at Summer Airfare Sales Are Back on page B1 of yesterday’s USA Today.

Shopping-centre Malaise in yesterday’s WSJ (page C9) is another example —

many things are “up” from last years’ detonated levels but what are not are

average lease rates, which have deflated 3% on a YoY basis. Manhattan

apartment rents are down 6.1% YoY and property prices have deflated 7%, on

average. There is no inflation in the real economy outside of gasoline, health

care and State taxes and all of these are actually deflationary drains on

consumer cash flow.

For the time being, strategic mortgage defaults and higher tax refunds are

keeping consumer spending afloat. Yes, employment conditions have improved

but not enough ostensibly to prevent wage contraction. However, when wages,

rents, property prices, credit and now the money supply are all contracting, it is

very difficult to paint an inflationary picture no matter what China is doing to

commodity prices. Did you ever think we would see $145/bbl oil in our lifetime

to then only see headline inflation (we’re talking about the PCE here for the folks

who despise the CPI) down to 2.0% and core down to 1.0% a mere two years

later? The economy may be enjoying something of a statistical bounce just as

so many other post-bubble countries managed to do after the initial sharp

downdraft — but it’s like a rubber ball … it bounces up temporarily and then

heads back to the floor and then bounces again but with less veracity, to again

hit the floor and so on. That is the economic performance and outlook — brief

bounces but the overall trajectory is down, not up. The primary trend, and this is

definitely not in the mainstream, is one of deflation, not inflation. The fact that

so many believe in inflation makes this theme that much more appealing.

Remember Bob Farrell’s Rule number 9: “When all the experts and forecasts

agree, something else is going to happen.” The most dangerous thing anyone

can do right now is follow the herd mentality, and yet that is exactly what is

starting to happen.

But we have to wonder: can you actually get paid betting against inflation right now? Perhaps, but right now inflation expectations are extremely low. Sure yakkers are talking about inflation, but that’s not what the market is anticipating.

