Rosenberg: The Market's Already Overvalued, And We're Entering A Period Of Lower Liquidity And Higher Taxes

In his morning letter, David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff highlights some reasons to be nervous:



The consensus is as optimistic on earnings growth as it was bearish this time

last year — consensus is expecting +70% YoY for Q1 EPS, as an example.

Analyst earnings revision ratios have gone from 62% two-months ago to 50%

today (see page M4 of Barron’s).

• Fiscal policy is actually set to tighten, not ease, due to the accelerating

restraint at the State/local government level (see Bob Herbert’s column on

page A15 of the Saturday NYT — A Ruinous Meltdown and read about the

“draconian cuts in services” across the country — “the tissue-thin national

economic recovery is being undermined.” This guy gets it. Fiscal conditions

at the lower levels of government are in such a mess that criminals are being

released from jail before their terms are served (see More Ex-Cons on the

Streets, Fewer Jobs on page A3 of the weekend WSJ). You really cannot make

this stuff up.

• The equity market is overvalued by more than 20% on a normalized Shiller

P/E ratio basis.

• The expensive health care reforms will require higher tax rates on investment

income (Mr. Market is aware of this, correct?). A 3.8% Medicare tax on capital

gains on “upper bracket taxpayers” is part of the Obama plan, effective 2013

(see House Seeks Tax Policy U-Turn With New Medicare Levy on page A5 of

the weekend WSJ).

