Rosenberg: The Economy Is "Stabilizing" Not Recovering, And That Won't Prevent Us From A Deflationary Meltdown

Does it matter if the economy is merely stabilizing and not actually recovering?



David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff says yes, big time.

It would seem that investors are taking comfort in the view that the U.S. labour

market and home prices are stabilizing. The problem with the former is that if it

only stabilizes and does not improve, then a persistent 10% unemployment rate

will, over time, lead to a deflationary environment, which is never good for

equities unless driven by the kind of tech-led productivity gains we saw in the

1990s. This deflation is caused by excess capacity and insufficient aggregate

demand — it’s not the same. Jobless claims have to fall below 400k, not merely

stabilise around 460-470k, before employment growth can resume.

A big impediment for the employment outlook is the fact that the State and local

government sector employs 20 million people or 15% of the workforce (versus

less than three million in the federal government) and is in major downsizing

mode. Today’s Investor’s Business Daily (page A2) mentions that more than

25% of Detroit’s public schools are closing their doors in June to stem budgetary

red ink of $219mln. Also see page A8 of the WSJ for how the lower levels of

government are doing all they can to bolster their depleted revenue base (States

Pressure E-Tailers to Collect Sales Tax).

As for home prices, we have a total of over 20 months’ supply of total housing

inventory overhanging the residential real estate market when all the shadow

inventory is accounted for; therefore, it is hard to believe that we have hit

bottom in the home price deflation cycle. And, the demand for homes, as we

can see in the continued negative year-over-year readings in mortgage

applications for new purchases and the receding new traffic index in the NAHB

survey, is dormant at best.

Meanwhile, a wave of new supply is coming from strategic defaults, which now

account for 35% of all defaults according to research published by the University

of Chicago. To be sure, the Case-Shiller index has emerged as the nonfarm

equivalent to home price measures, and it has yet to roll over. But it has slowed,

and being a three-month average, it may take time to show deflation again. The

LoanPerformance home price index is down for four months running. Freddie

Mac’s conventional home price index fell 0.7% in Q4. RadarLogic’s 25-city

house price index is down for two months in a row and in four of the past five.

And, the FHFA index, which used to be the market-mover in years past, posted a

1.6% home price slide in December, which was the steepest decline since

November 2008 — at the peak of the mania of the mid-1990s, this index began

to show cracks about four months before the Case-Shiller did. Stay tuned.

It’s not often that we find ourselves in agreement with Larry Kudlow, but his

comment on CNBC yesterday that he “needed a microscope to detect any signs

of meaningful economic recovery” certainly did resonate. From our lens, it’s

more like a telescope, but why quibble?

