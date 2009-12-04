Rosenberg: The Dow Has Been In A Bear Market Since August

What, you thought David Rosenberg has been on the wrong side of the market? Think again, he says



THE DOW IS BACK IN A BEAR MARKET!

That is correct. While the market did make a new high in ‘deflated dollar’ terms

just a short two-days ago, in gold terms, the Dow actually peaked on August 27

and is down 13.5% since then. As an aside — just to show that the gold story is

not JUST a weak U.S. dollar, bullion prices rose a further 1.6% yesterday to yet

another new high even in the face of a 19bps recovery in the greenback (all sorts

of talk now that the Bank of Japan is set to intervene).

