Rosenberg: The Dow Has Been In A Bear Market Since August

Joe Weisenthal

What, you thought David Rosenberg has been on the wrong side of the market? Think again, he says

THE DOW IS BACK IN A BEAR MARKET! 
That is correct.  While the market did make a new high in ‘deflated dollar’ terms
just a short two-days ago, in gold terms, the Dow actually peaked on August 27
and is down 13.5% since then.  As an aside — just to show that the gold story is
not JUST a weak U.S. dollar, bullion prices rose a further 1.6% yesterday to yet
another new high even in the face of a 19bps recovery in the greenback (all sorts
of talk now that the Bank of Japan is set to intervene).   

dow gold

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gold moneygame-us