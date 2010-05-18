David Rosenberg: 11 Signs That Deflation Is The Primary Trend

Photo: Wikimedia

The word of the day is obviously “deflation.”The dollar is rallying, markets are tanking, and crude oil has fallen below $70.



This is obviously great vindication for the likes of Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg, who has been a deflationista from the beginning.

In today’s note, he offers 11 points of evidence that that deflation is the primary trend.

