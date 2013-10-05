David Rosenberg Is Really Bummed Out We Didn't Get A Jobs Report, So He Wrote A Song

The partial government shutdown meant no jobs report.

And it would appear that some economists are taking this new worse than others.

“Perhaps I’m just in denial mode. But I am seeing purple spots this morning, notheless (maybe being a Yankee fan in October and not seeing the pinstripes in action has exacerbated this condition,” Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg wrote.

Rosenberg took to lamenting the absence of this jobs report, by repurposing John Lennon.

Here are the results:

Imagine there’s no payrolls

It’s not easy if you try

No jobs report below us

It’s going to make me cry

Imagine all the economists seeing purple spots today Imagine there’s no data

It’s very hard to do

Nothing to write a report for

And no market reaction too

Imagine all the economists not gazing at their screens You, you may say

I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one

I hope someday the BLS will join us

And give the economists back their fun Imagine no revisions

I wonder if you can

No need for the economists today

A number that deserves no ban

Imagine all the economists, not sharing all their views You, you may say

I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one

I hope someday the BLS will join us

And give the economists back their fun.

Rosenberg did however jot down what he would have written if there had been no shutdown. He would have seen a 215,000 increase nonfarm payrolls in September, above the estimate of 180,000. “While few economists saw this coming it had already been projected by the initial jobless claims data as the four-week moving average has fallen 20k in just the past month.”

Rosenberg also would have seen see a drop in unemployment rate to 7.1% because of employment gains and participation rate declines. That being said, he expects the Fed to maintain its “insanely accommodative stance into 2014.”

We hope Congress and the White House can get their act together, if only to spare us such episodes.

