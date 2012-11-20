David Rosenberg On The Significance Of Obama Giving Wine To John Boehner

Mamta Badkar

Fiscal cliff talks have kicked off and the conciliatory remarks are helping  markets.

But amid the talks it was reported that President Obama gave House Speaker John Boehner a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino as an early birthday present.

Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg writes that the early birthday present “is a classic display of the horse trading that will take place to bring a short-term deal to fruition.” 

He jokingly adds that Boehner should split it with his Republican “backbenchers who don’t seem to share the President’s view that he has a strong mandate to pursue higher top marginal tax rates on income and capital.”

Moreover, the wine that costs $125 could violate House rules that limit the cash value of presents that members of the House of Representatives can accept.

Here’s a photo tweeted by Brendan Buck, press secretary for Boehner.

Photo: Brendan Buck via Twitter

