Rosenberg: It's Over, Now Even Canada's Economy Is Slowing Dramatically

David Rosenberg brings his blues tune to his home country of Canada:



The latest data point out of Canada was on the soft side – retail sales fell 2.0%

month-over-month in April. A plunge in autos sales was partly to blame

(excluding autos, retail sales still fell, but by a slightly less severe – 1.2%). It was

hard to find much good in this report, especially once you account for inflation,

real sales fell 1.9%.

Canada seemed like the world’s golden child for a while with quarterly GDP

jumping by over 5% QoQ annualized in the fourth quarter of 2009 and over 6%

in the first quarter of this year. We have entered a period of much slower growth.

The data for April were definitely a mixed bag and our model is tracking zero

growth for the month (after the 0.6% jump in March). In real terms,

manufacturing shipments were down (-0.1%), single-family housing starts

plunged (-11%), and auto sales stalled (-5%). An increase in real wholesale

sales (+0.4%) and strong employment (+100K, although this was skewed

toward part-time jobs) offset the weakness.

For the second quarter as a whole, we would warn of downside risks to both the

economist community’s view of 3.6% growth and the BoC’s forecast of 3.8%. If

we do indeed get zero growth in April and modest growth in May (early incoming

data is mixed as well) and June, we believe that growth could be below 3.0% a.r.

The bond market is starting to sniff this out and is now pricing a 72% chance of

a 25 bps rate hike on July 20 (a markdown from the 85% odds earlier in the

week).



