Rosenberg: Careful, EVERYONE Is Now Bullish On The Dollar

In his latest note, David Rosenberg details the massive sentiment swin from hating the dollar and loving the euro to the mirror opposite.



Breakfast With Dave:

So, as we see in the latest Commitment of Traders report, the massive swing in the U.S. dollar from a huge net short position to a record net long position in the futures and options pits has seen its best days. The net speculative long position that took the greenback up 8% from the lows has surged to an all-time high of 40,972 contracts; even cutting this excess exuberance over the U.S. dollar by half would require more of what we saw yesterday, which is a giveback in the currency. (As confirmation on the excess optimism that now prevails over the greenback, investor optimism on the U.S. dollar (a net 57%) in the just-released Merrill Lynch Global Fund Manager survey hit a 10-year high). So long as the U.S. dollar is softening as sentiment recedes from these lofty levels, risk appetite is bound to come back for a little while, as we saw yesterday with that impressive triple-digit up-move in the Dow.

The flip-side, of course, is the Euro, which has an unprecedented amount of net speculative short positions against it. Again, this net short position is now in the process of reversing course and in this process we are likely to see risk assets enjoy a counter-trend bounce. (We should add here that another “defensive” currency that has commanded a lot of attention from the noncommercial accounts is the Japanese Yen, which also has the most pronounced net speculative long position in nine weeks). These are rallies worth renting but not owning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.