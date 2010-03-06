Rosenberg: If You Don't Think We're Staring At Deflation, Check This Out

Some interesting observations on price movements and labour costs from Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenerg:



As per the revised Q4 data, we now see that unit labour costs slid at a 5.9 %

annual rate, the third decline in the past four quarters. On a year-over-year

basis, unit labour costs plunged 4.7%, which is unprecedented (the pre-revised

YoY trend was -2.8%). As Chart 1 illustrates, there is a tight 82% correlation

between unit labour costs and the trend in headline inflation, which we can only

assume is going to fall sharply in coming months and quarters.

By way of comparison, commodity prices only have a 33% correlation to the

inflation rate — in no small part because 60% of the CPI is in services and there

is a whole host of cyclical services ranging from hotels, to recreation, to rents

that are deflating, and deflating fast.

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

