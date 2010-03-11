Rosenberg: If You Don't Think Jobs Are Coming Back, Check Out These Charts

Even David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff is forced to acknowledge freshd ata showing a comeback in jobs and hiring. He does it in his way — meaning he still draws special attentio to the fact that hiring is low — but the charts tell the story.
Here you go, real fast:
Photo: Gluskin-Sheff
Photo: Gluskin-Sheff
Photo: Gluskin-Sheff
