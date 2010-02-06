Rosenberg: I'm Joining A Running Club, Because I Want To Get Back To Merely Fat

Go Rosie!

Analyst David Rosenberg is on a campaign to drop some weight, which we applaud him for. Last time Rosie was on TV, we noticed he was looking rather large.

But no more as he’s joined a running club!



Says Rosenberg in today’s letter: “I went for a 5km run at the club I recently joined (I aim to lose 30 pounds ASAP just to get back to being fat again, and the 30 pounds after that will finally take me back to my college days).”

Best of luck to you, Dave!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.