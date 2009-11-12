Rosenberg: Here's Why Unemployment Is Going To 13%

Earlier this week, Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg grabbed headlines when he said unemployment could go as high as 13%. Today he spells out his reasoning:



There are serious structural issues undermining the U.S. labour market as

companies continue to adjust their order books, production schedules and

staffing requirements to a semi-permanently impaired credit backdrop. The

bottom line is that the level of credit per unit of GDP is going to be much, much

lower in the future than has been the case in the last two decades. While we

may be getting close to a bottom in terms of employment, the jobless rate is very

likely going to be climbing much further in the future due to the secular

dynamics within the labour market that need to be discussed:

• For the first time in at least six decades, private sector employment is

negative on a 10-year basis (first turned negative in August). Hence, the

changes are not merely cyclical or short-term in nature. Many of the jobs

created between the 2001 and 2008 recessions were related either directly

or indirectly to the parabolic extension of credit.

• During this two-year recession, employment has declined a record 8 million.

Even in per cent terms, this is a record in the post-WWII experience.

• Looking at the split, there were 11 million full-time jobs lost (usually we see

three million in a garden-variety recession), of which three million were shifted

into part-time work.

• There are now a record 9.3 million Americans working part-time because they

have no choice. In past recessions, that number rarely got much above six

million.

• The workweek was sliced this cycle from 33.8 hours to a record low 33.0

hours — the labour input equivalent is another 2.4 million jobs lost. So when

you count in hours, it’s as if we lost over 10 million jobs this cycle.

Remarkable.

• The number of permanent job losses this cycle (unemployed but not for

temporary purposes) increased by a record 6.2 million. In fact, well over half

of the total unemployment pool of 15.7 million was generated just in this past

recession alone. A record 5.6 million people have been unemployed for at

least six months (this number rarely gets above two million in a normal

downturn) which is nearly a 36% share of the jobless ranks (again, this rarely

gets above 20%). Both the median (18.7 weeks) and average (26.9 weeks)

duration of unemployment have risen to all-time highs.

• The longer it takes for these folks to find employment (and now they can go on

the government benefit list for up to two years) the more difficult it is going to

be to retrain them in the future when labour demand does begin to pick up.

Not only that, but we have a youth unemployment rate now approaching a

record 20%. Again, this is going to prove to be very problematic for employers

in the future who are going to be looking for skills and experience when the

boomers finally do begin to retire.

