Rosenberg: Here's Why The Correction Isn't Over

Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg reads the tea leaves on the recent market runup and concludes the correction may not be over, drawing particular attention to volume:



IS THE CORRECTION OVER?

There is room to have an open mind in both directions, though we believe that

there is still more downside than upside risk. The problem for the bulls is that

the market gains have occurred on lower volume, which was down 6% on the

NYSE yesterday, and the major indices are still stuck below their 50-day moving

averages (the only exception is the S&P 600).

But the bulls will note that the market now does have some technical strength

(as outlined in today’s Investors Business Daily). The major averages have

closed in the upper half of their daily ranges for six sessions in a row and often

at or close to the highs of the day. The list of stocks hitting a new high has hit

200 versus 12 those hitting a new low.

Sentiment has turned extremely negative considering that this correction was

barely over an 8% down-move but indeed, before it occurred, the Investors

Intelligence poll was at 52.2% bulls (18.9% bears) and at the recent lows it was

at 35.6% bulls (and 27.8% for the bears). That is a contrarian positive, at least

on a near-term basis. Moreover, there is a high correlation between the Euro

and the S&P 500 and the short positions in the currency is at an all-time high,

and as these shorts have to be covered, the dollar has softened a tad off its

recent highs and this has corresponded with the rebound in the equity market.

Finally, we have 73% of companies beating their earnings estimate — this has

dominated the press, and the fact that tech bellwethers like Hewlett-Packard

managed to beat their estimates and raise guidance (as did Deere and Whole

Foods) has also helped add some recent enthusiasm in the bullish camp. This is

an exercise to see both points of view, keep an open mind; however, we have

not waffling and maintain a cautious view over risk assets for 2010. This is still

a technically-driven market — for confirmation of the sustainability of the

rebound (recall that there were four other 5%+ declines during this bear market

rally phase) we need to see:

1. Follow throughs (gains of at least 2% consecutively and on higher volume),

and;

2. A move back above the 50-day moving averages for the major indices.

