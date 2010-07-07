Rosenberg: Here Are 15 Signs The Economy Is Rolling Over

Glusken Sheff economist Dave Rosenberg says the markets have NO reason to be rallying today. What’s happening right now is a “temporary and technical snapback,” he says in a morning note.



Investors should be worried about major speed bumps, which could drive the Dow down to 5,000.

