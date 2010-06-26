Rosenberg: Here's 13 Signs The US Economy Has Hit A Brick Wall

Vince Veneziani
More and more, it looks like bearish Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg could be vindicated..

The truth of the matter is that we are nowhere near the recovery agencies like the Federal Reserve told us we were enjoying back in April. Retail sales are falling, the housing market is weak, and the Philly Fed Index’s last update was very weak.

Hence, Rosenberg presents 13 signs the US economy has hit a brick wall.

The ISM manufacturing index has slipped to 59.7 from 60.4

Private payrolls only grew +41,000 last month, down from +218,000

(This chart shows all payrolls, which include temporary US Census workers.

Household employment is actually dipping

Core capex orders recently dropped -2.7%

Core shipments 0.0%

National Association of Home Builders housing index fell to 17 in June from 22

Housing starts fell 10% in May

Building permits recently fell 5.9%

Existing home sales dropped 2.3% in May

New home sales plunged 32.8%

Philly Fed index dropped to 8.0 from 21.4

Richmond Fed index slipped to 23 from 26

Imports prices recently slipped 0.6%

Worried about the U.S. now? You should be:

