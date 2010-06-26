Rosenberg: Here's 13 Signs The US Economy Has Hit A Brick Wall

More and more, it looks like bearish Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg could be vindicated..

The truth of the matter is that we are nowhere near the recovery agencies like the Federal Reserve told us we were enjoying back in April. Retail sales are falling, the housing market is weak, and the Philly Fed Index’s last update was very weak.

Hence, Rosenberg presents 13 signs the US economy has hit a brick wall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.