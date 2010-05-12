Rosenberg: Greece Is LTCM All Over Again, And The PIIG Economies Will Get Savaged By Austerity

Well, we know where David Rosenberg stands on Greece and the bailout:



In my opinion, Greece is the same canary in the coal mine that Thailand was for

emerging Asia in 1997, which ultimately led to the Russian debt default and

demise of LTCM; the same canary in the coal mine that New Century Financial in

early 2007 proved to be in terms of being a leading indicator for the likes of

Bear Stearns and Lehman. So, the most dangerous thing to do now is to view

Greece as a one-off crisis that will be contained. Even with this new and

aggressive EU-IMF financing arrangement that has managed to trigger a wild

short covering rally yesterday, the risks are still high that the contagion spreads

to countries like Portugal, Spain, Italy and even the U.K., which has already

received some warnings from the major rating agencies and is gripped with

political gridlock in the aftermath of last week’s uncertain election results.

Rhetorically, this is good stuff, but this might be even more interesting is his analysis of austerity prospects in the PIIGS:

We did some in-depth analysis on how the economies of the “PIIGS” (Portugal,

Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain) countries (and the rest of Europe) would fare if

deficit-to-GDP ratios were to revert back to the Maastricht criteria of 3%. The

adjustment will be painful for Europe in general, slicing off about 1% GDP growth

annually over the next three years, and very painful for the PIIGS specifically. If

these countries’ fiscal ratios were return to 3%, Ireland would see four

percentage points (ppts) shaved off nominal GDP annually over the next three

years, Greece 3.5ppts, Spain 2.8ppts, Portugal 2.2ppts and 0.8ppt for Italy.

It would not be a picnic for the rest of Europe, where many countries were running

deficits greater than 3% of GDP in 2009. We estimate that fiscal cuts will shave

about 1.5ppts off France’s nominal growth, 1.0ppt for Belgium, and 0.8ppt for the

Netherlands. Austria and Germany would only have to endure 0.2ppt and 0.1ppt

lower GDP growth, respectively, to bring their ratios back in line with targets.

Finland is the only country with a GDP deficit under 3% (using 2009 data). Note

that the starting point for our analysis was 2009 — the adjustment could be more

painful as deficit-to-GDP ratios look to have deteriorated further in 2010.

This may be the real problem. Even if you have the political will to cut spending (a HUGE “if”), you may not get anywhere, as demand evaporates, your economy goes into recession, and your debt widens further, as what happened in Ireland.

