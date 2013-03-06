ROSENBERG: Gold Is Heading To $3,000

The CFA Institute of Chicago is holding an event today with some high-profile speakers including David Rosenberg, Lakshman Achuthan, Howard Lindzon, and one of our favourite finance bloggers Josh Brown.



Brown is live-tweeting David Rosenberg’s talk right now. One of the big headlines is that Rosenberg is reiterating his call for gold to head to $3,000/oz.

Here are some more tweet from Brown. Follow @ReformedBroker for the live updates.

Photo: @ReformedBroker

