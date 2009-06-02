Rosenberg: Rally Lives Until labour Day (CLIP)

Over the weekend, we noted an ad for David Rosenberg that ran in a Canadian newspaper announcing “The man with crystal balls chose Gluskin Shelf.”



We wondered if was a typo. Rosenberg cleared it up on Fast Money tonight. It’s no typo. Let’s just say he’s extra careful when he sits down.

On the market, he also says the onus is on the bears now. We’re in the middle of a “forgiving” market rally that loves good news but ignores bad news. He it all hinges on the Q3 GDP data which we won’t get until August. If that’s bad news then the rally crashes. If it’s good the rally rides.

First clip explains the crystal balls, second clip is the whole interview:



