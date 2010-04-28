Rosenberg: Even If The Economy's Back, Future Recessions Are Coming Faster And Harder

In his daily note, Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg makes an important observation about the frequency of recessions.



Namely: The gap between them is getting shorter and shorter.

Nobody would ever dispute that the U.S. economy has managed to see its

government spend its way into some sort of statistical recovery — though it is

more evident in the output and sales data than in the income data. Look at the

largesse — a 0% policy rate, a $2.3 trillion Fed balance sheet loaded up with

mortgages, a $1.4 trillion fiscal deficit loaded with bailouts and freebies and

accounting changes that have allowed the banks to mark-to-model their way

back towards earnings heaven. If the economy was not recovering without

Uncle Sam’s generosity, then that would truly be a big story.

But Mr. Market at some point will have to confront the future. The time gap

between recessions is shortening now — we went 10 years from 1990 to 2000,

then 5 years from 2002 to 2007 and the next recession, following this pattern,

is likely going to occur within the next 2-3 years. And, unlike the start of the last

recession when the government had so many arrows in its quiver, there are

none today to help lift the economy again.

Going into the 2007 downturn, the budget deficit was $160 billion. There was

ample room for fiscal stimulus. The funds rate was 5.5% and could be cut

550bps — now it is at 0%. The Fed’s balance sheet could be allowed to triple

without reviving inflation expectations — good luck the next time around.

He seems to be throwing in the towel on this recession, and its potential to be “the big one.”

Perhaps the downturn that really shakes the foundation (the equity culture, the

view that we can spend more than we make to perpetuity, etc) is the next one

because the policy response, by definition, will just not be there to turn things

around. Not something to worry about today, but the day of reckoning is coming.

What we see in the crystal ball is not only the limited response the government

will have on hand to deal with the next downturn, but that it will likely start with

the economy never getting back to full employment. Recall that for the first time

ever, the U.S. economy in 2007 slipped into recession without having first swung

into excess demand terrain (when inflation pressures are burgeoning), which is

why it didn’t take long for deflation risks to come to the forefront. Imagine how

intense the deflation pressures will be in the next go-around as the recession

begins with a much higher unemployment rate, a much lower capacity utilization

rate, and a more constrained government response.

We can understand that this is far beyond a market mindset that is fixated on

next month’s nonfarm payroll release and the coming quarter’s earnings reports

— but the primary trend, which is deflationary, is hardly going to be broken by

current reflationary policies than was the case from 2002 to 2007 when credit

growth and asset prices surged. It was a great five years for the beta trade, but

it ended in tears. So will this whippy rally, even if not currently recognised by the

majority of market pundits who will get you into safety as quickly heading into

the next turndown as they so successfully did in late 2007.

